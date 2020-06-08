Man arrested for allegedly shooting at boat on Intracoastal Waterway near Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting at a boat on the Intracoastal Waterway near Socastee.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 64-year-old Thomas Randy Clardy was booked Friday evening on a charge of pointing and presenting firearms at a person. He was released almost 24 hours later on a $2,500 bond.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states three people told officers they were traveling south on the Intracoastal Waterway on June 5 when they heard what sounded like gunshots.
The three said they saw a man on his back porch yelling to turn their music down and that they were in a no-wake zone, according to the police report. The suspect then fired one more round that hit the water at the bow of the boat, officers said.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.