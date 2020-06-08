‘It gets old’: Rosewood residents continue to deal with flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The sign on a mailbox in the Rosewood neighborhood says it all.
“Yes it’s flooded,” it reads. “This is our neighborhood. Don’t drive through.”
The note on a piece of paper attached to the mailbox reads as an ominous warning to anyone making their way through the Socastee residential area that has seen countless flooding over the last five years.
“It gets old,” Rosewood resident James Moore said.
Moore has lived in Rosewood since 2003. He currently has to carefully drive his Land Rover through the water just to get away from his home since the water is so high.
“I’m fortunate enough that I’m on stilts and it’s not actually in my living quarters,” Moore said. “But there’s a lot of people that are really getting devastated by this.”
Residents have to load their dogs in their vehicles just to take them out since their yards are flooded. Ducks are swimming in the middle of the street and Moore even took photos of flounder in his front yard.
These sights are becoming relatively normal for Rosewood residents who have been in the area for a while, but for people new to the area like Tanya Barnett and Thomas Jazwinski, this comes as a bit of a surprise.
The two moved from Baltimore about a month ago.
“We’re sitting in three foot of water in our front yard,” Jazwinski said.
The water hasn’t reached their home, but it’s soaking in the grass in front of the home.
The Waccamaw River is also experiencing flooding.
Part of the Conway Riverwalk is underwater, and some roads are closed due to flooding.
All this is happening just a week into hurricane season, which worries some residents as to what may come in the near future.
“It’s just a never-ending battle, and I’ve just about come to the end of my road with it,” Moore said. “I’ve got 17 years in, and I’m done.”
