Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.
Deputies were called around 10 p.m. to Hendryx Drive where they found 56-year-old Jovany Contreras of Red Springs who had been shot.
Contreras was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division has taken over the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
