Hundreds of bikers take part in ‘Unification Run’ through the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of motorcycle riders took to the Grand Strand’s streets on Sunday for a “Unification Run.”
Kim Johnson, a member of the local motorcycle community, said it was put together by area bike clubs and a call-out was made to other clubs. Participants met at Barnacle Bills Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach for a prayer service before the run.
A flyer for the event stated it was “in memory of all who have lost their lives during these tragic times.”
“Yesterday’s (Sunday) ride was to show support for those that have lost their life during this time and to show that the community, even in the midst of protest, can join together,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, there were at least 275 riders who took part in the event, and they rode around 25 miles.
At one point, the group was seen riding through The Market Common at the same time as Sunday’s peaceful protest that called for an end to police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.