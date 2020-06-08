Horry County Fire Rescue installs disinfecting LED lights in ambulances

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews have a new tool to help keep people safe while in their ambulances.
Over the last few weeks, crews have installed LED lights that reduce the presence of harmful bacteria present on high-touch surfaces, according to a post by the Horry County Fire Rescue.
“These lights – while also illuminating our emergency response work spaces with white light – provide surface disinfection of bacteria on ‘high touch’ surfaces,” Horry County Fire Rescue posted.
The agency said the lights will help keep everyone safe.
They added that crews will continue to sanitize all of the ambulances but these lights will help with the process.
