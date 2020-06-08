FIRST ALERT: Summer-like warmth and humidity continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another warm and humid day is expected across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee tomorrow.
Temperatures will remain seasonable, with highs reaching the middle 80s across the beaches and upper 80s low 90s inland across the Pee Dee. We do have the potential for a few spotty showers tomorrow as well, but they will be very isolated with only a 20% of any precipitation.
As far as our new work week goes, we’ll hang on to our warm temperatures and isolated shower and thunderstorm chances through Wednesday. Don’t expect a complete washout, but a few summer-like hit or miss showers will certainly be possible.
The better chance of showers and storms will take place heading towards the end of next week. This is when well expect a more unsettled pattern to return bringing with it the increasing chance of scattered showers and storms.
