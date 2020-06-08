FIRST ALERT: Rounds of afternoon storms likely this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An unsettled weather pattern arrives, bringing rounds of afternoon storms into the weekend.
Hot and muggy sums up the temperatures through mid-week as we climb well into the 80s each afternoon. Once you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the 90s area-wide! With this summer-like feel, expect to see pop-up showers and storms each afternoon. You won’t likely see rain at your house each day, but the storms will be around, ending after sunset.
The rain chances further increase late this week as a cold front arrives, then stalls out across the Carolinas. This will increase the coverage of the rain, starting Thursday and likely lingering through the weekend. In fact, afternoon storms will remain in the forecast all the way into early next week.
Thanks to the added cloud cover towards the weekend, we will turn just a few degrees cooler. The heat index drops to around 90° by Friday.
