FIRST ALERT: Increasing storm chances throughout the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Summer weather continues for the new work week with plenty of heat and humidity along with those daily shower and storm chances.
We’re already off to a warm start as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the low-mid 70s and it’s another muggy and mild morning for those morning plans. That humidity will stick around this afternoon as highs climb into the mid 80s on the beaches and 90s inland.
Similar to yesterday, a few pop up showers and storms cannot be ruled out for this afternoon but the chances are at the lowest today compared to the rest of the week. Most of us will stay dry today but we will keep our eye on the First Alert Weather App and radar this afternoon for those isolated chances.
As we head into the middle of the week, tropical moisture will begin to pump into the region thanks to Cristobal and the southerly winds. While we feel no direct impacts from Cristobal, moisture will overspread into the Carolinas, providing for increased showers and storms for remainder of the week.
A cold front will approach our region Wednesday night and into Thursday before stalling out over top of the Pee Dee. If this happens, heavier rain looks to set up along the I-95 corridor with rain chances at their highest at 60% on Thursday for the Pee Dee and 40% for the beaches. Regardless, the end of the week could be a soggier one for some depending on what exactly this cold front ends up doing. A stalled up cold front means less of a temperature drop for us behind the front itself.
