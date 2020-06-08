FIRST ALERT: Increasing storm chances throughout the new week

A cold front will approach our region Wednesday night and into Thursday before stalling out over top of the Pee Dee. If this happens, heavier rain looks to set up along the I-95 corridor with rain chances at their highest at 60% on Thursday for the Pee Dee and 40% for the beaches. Regardless, the end of the week could be a soggier one for some depending on what exactly this cold front ends up doing. A stalled up cold front means less of a temperature drop for us behind the front itself.