DHEC designates Horry County as coronavirus hot spot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said Horry County is officially a hot spot for the coronavirus, as cases in the area continue to climb.
DHEC announced on Monday that Horry County has 61 new cases, which is the highest single-day case number since the agency started tracking the virus.
WMBF News spoke with DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler who feels it’s because many people aren’t following the advice of public health professionals and are scaling back on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Although increased testing sites could be a contributing factor to the spike in cases, Traxler feels another factor is people who know they’ve been exposed to the virus but are making the choice to not self-quarantine.
“If you have been directed by a health professional or someone from DHEC that you need to quarantine or isolate yourself because you’ve been exposed to or been confirmed with COVID-19, we ask that you, every person that’s been given those instructions to follow that advice. Not only for yourself but for your family and your loved ones,” Traxler said.
WMBF News reporter Jennifer Roberts also asked if people traveling to Horry County during the Memorial Day weekend had any impact on the increase in cases. She will have that report on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
