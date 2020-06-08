Darlington County schools to offer free meals for children during the summer

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District will again offer a free summer nutrition program for children.
According to a press release, all sites will be open beginning Monday, June 8. Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Both breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at the same time.
The curbside pickup locations are listed below. According to the release, the district reserves the right to make changes to the location list, pending on-site participation.
· Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School
· Lamar High School
· Darlington High School
· Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology
· Hartsville Middle School
· Thornwell School for the Arts
The meals are free to anyone 18 years old or under. The child must be present to receive the meal.
For more information, call (843) 398-2315.
