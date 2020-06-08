Physical altercation between CMPD officer and protesters caught on video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer was involved in an altercation with protesters outside of the Government Center in uptown Charlotte on Monday.
Spectrum News Tweeted a video of protesters telling Capt. Brad Koch that he was not welcome to join their Charlotte Uprising Protest, which was followed by an altercation.
Koch then got into a scuffle with protesters, while other people tried to mediate and get the protesters off the officer, according to Spectrum News.
Another man who was present when the apparent fight broke out was later taken away in handcuffs.
Police are still trying to identify the person involved in the actual physical confrontation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Capt. Koch was also involved in an attempted attack at a protest in uptown Charlotte Sunday night.
CMPD Tweeted that Capt. Brad Koch, who has walked more than a hundred miles with protesters this week, fended off an attack by several angry protesters uptown. He was then aided by other protesters who protected him. “We want to thank all of the protesters who looked out for Captain Brad until officers arrived,” CMPD said.
Warning: Video may contain violent language
Koch has been seen over the past several days walking with protesters, as well as kneeling with them in solidarity.
Two people were arrested and a police officer was injured during an altercation in the middle of a protest in uptown Charlotte Sunday evening.
Just before 10:30 p.m., protesters physically shoved a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was walking with the group on 4th Street, according to CMPD.
Police say additional officers responded and were able to extract him. During the incident, officers used pepper spray.
Gloria Merriweather, 28, was charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Tomeka Hayes, 36, was charged with resisting a public officer.
All weekend, protests in the Charlotte area remained peaceful.
Officers said only two arrests were made.
Protests in the Charlotte area have been ongoing for 10-straight days in response to the death of George Floyd.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.