Sunday protest planned at Market Common in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the second straight week, protestors will gather in Myrtle Beach to voice their concerns with law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the event is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Grand Park at The Market Common.
A variety of speakers will share their messages, but officials said there are no plans for a march.
Myrtle Beach Police said the department is preparing for the event and will be on hand for the protest.
“Our collective goal is to protect the constitutional and civil rights of the participants and ensuring the safety of everyone as well as the protection of property,” said Chief Amy Prock in a statement. “We will achieve this goal with effective communication, deployment of necessary resources, and the enforcement of laws.”
Sunday’s event comes one week after several officers matched with protesters in the city before a curfew was enacted. Several protestors were later arrested for violating the curfew, but no injuries or damage to property were reported.
It also comes nearly two weeks after Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
The City of Myrtle Beach is also hosting a separate event called “Beachside Chats” at the Chapin Memorial Park that begins at 6 p.m. Official said the goal of this event is to bring together neighbors of different races and have discussions to understand differences in the community.
