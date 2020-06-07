Police: Shots fired early Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire early Saturday morning.
A police report states officers were called near 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway in connection to a weapon discharge.
Witnesses told police the shots may have come from near the nearby Krispy Kreme location. Officers were also told a dark-colored sedan slowed down in the area before shots were fired out of the passenger-side window.
Witnesses said they heard three gunshots before the car drove away.
The report also states three spent shell casings were found in the area, and two bullet holes were found in a nearby car and sign.
The casings were packaged and taken back to the department for further investigation.
No injuries were reported.
