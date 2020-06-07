Police: Man with broken jaw after assault at Myrtle Beach Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an assault that left one man with a broken jaw Saturday.
A police report stated the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Kings Highway.
The victim told police he was walking through the parking lot when the suspect approached. Police said security footage showed the suspect chasing the victim around the parking lot before punching him in the mouth.
The victim told police he believes he was punched because he was the reason the suspect went to prison.
The victim was taken to South Strand Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a broken left jaw.
Police said a warrant for second-degree assault is now out for the suspect.
Stay with WMBF News for more updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.