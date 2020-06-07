Panthers, universities end partnership with security firm after CEO comments

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP/WECT) - The Carolina Panthers and two universities have canceled partnerships with a North Carolina home security company after the company’s CEO told an activist he should focus on black-on-black crime rather than the George Floyd protests.
CPI Security CEO Ken Gill apologized for his comments Saturday on Twitter. Still, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers said they were ending their relationship with CPI.
The athletics programs at North Carolina State and the University of South Carolina followed suit on Sunday.
The controversy began when a Charlotte activist sent out a mass email calling for action in response to the death of George Floyd. Gill told the activist to “spend your time in a more productive way."
Here is the company’s statement regarding the comments on Saturday.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)