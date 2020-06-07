Officials: Shooting leads to high speed chase through Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - One person is in custody after allegedly shooting at police in Robeson County.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect shot at Lumberton Police Sunday afternoon, leading to a high-speed chase along Roberts Avenue. The chase ended in nearby Hoke County, where the suspect was taken into custody.
Authorities also said this incident was not related to peaceful marches happening along Fayetteville Road or in downtown Lumberton.
No injuries were reported.
