North Myrtle Beach city buildings reopen June 8

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach announced its city offices and facilities will reopen this week.
City spokesman Pat Dowling said City Hall and the Public Safety Building will both be open to the public with regular business hours starting June 8.
That same day, North Myrtle Beach City Council will hold a meeting to discuss the updated budget for this fiscal year at 7 p.m. Officials said most city resources saw negative impacts from the pandemic. The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing protocols will be in effect, according to the city.
The city is still urging residents to do business online or via drive-thru methods if possible. Officials also ask those coming into city buildings to ensure they don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include shortness of breath, a fever or a cough.
Face masks are also encouraged, but will not be required to enter city buildings.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.