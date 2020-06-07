Memorial service set for fallen SCDNR K-9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A memorial service for a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources K-9 officer will be held Monday morning.
K-9 officer Blue died on May 26 after suffering a medical emergency during training, the agency said. Blue died with his handler, Sgt. Earhart, by his side.
The Labrador Retriever joined the agency in 2017 and accomplished an array of missions that included catching poachers to assisting other agencies in evidence recoveries, a release stated.
An array of law enforcement officers, including from the SCDNR and the Charleston Police Department, gathered on May 28 to escort Blue to Columbia for a necropsy.
Blue's memorial service will be held at the Wampee Conference Center at 2213 Pinopolis Road in Pinopolis and will begin at 11 a.m., SCDNR spokesperson Kaley Lawrimore said.
SCDNR offered thanks to the law enforcement officers who have assisted them, including officers from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, Goose Creek Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
