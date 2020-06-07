Longs man dies following traffic crash Sunday morning, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man has died following a crash Sunday morning, according to information from the coroner’s office.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said it happened at the intersection of West Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive around 10:45 a.m.
Patrick Finnegan, 74, was taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center emergency room, where he died at 12:31 p.m., Fowler said.
He added the cause of death is trauma due to the motor vehicle accident and is accidental.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Finnegan was driving a 2014 Mazda at the time of the crash and had turned left onto Highway 9 from Pine Needle Drive.
The Mazda was struck on the driver’s side by a 2005 Kia that was heading south on Highway 9, according to the SCHP. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The SCHP continues to investigate.
