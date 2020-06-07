Horry County Parks and Rec cancels summer camps set to begin Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with Horry County Parks and Recreation announced Sunday that all summer camps set to begin June 8 have been cancelled after a number of staff members were exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19.
“We were notified of the exposure late Saturday and assessed the impacts to our programs, making the decision to cancel all of our summer camp programs for the remainder of the summer,” a post on the department’s Facebook page states.
Anyone already registered for summer camp programs will be contacted by a staff member and issued a full refund.
“We know this is disappointing news for our campers and families. We are anxious to get back to normal but we will not compromise our standards of safety for our campers. We appreciate your continued patience during this difficult time,” the post states.
