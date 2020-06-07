FIRST ALERT: Warm and steamy pattern continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity with a few isolated showers and storms look to be the name of the game for the end of the weekend and into the start of next week. If you're looking for a break from this warmer weather, you'll have to keep searching.
Highs today will be on the warm side once again with the mid-upper 80s in Horry County and the lower 90s inland. A couple of showers will pop-up this afternoon, looking to cool someone down briefy before more heat and humidity arrive after the rain ends. While most of us will stay dry, that 20% chance of rain continues through today and into the start of the new work week.
Our forecast is pretty similar for the start of the week with highs in the mid 80s for Horry County and upper 80s for the Pee Dee. We will hold onto a couple of isolated showers Monday and Tuesday before a dry day on Wednesday. There's still a solid chance many of you don't see rain through Wednesday with these lower chances.
While the rain chances remain low, the temperatures remain slightly above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the next few days with the humidity still on the rise. Our next decent chance of rain will not arrive until Thursday and Friday, which could change with the next few days of model runs. Even then, we don't look to see too much of a break from the humidity.
