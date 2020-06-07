FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall across the Louisiana coast.
Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana between Mouth of the River and Grand Isle at 5:00pm.
At 4:00pm CDT , the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 89.9 West. Cristobal is moving toward the north near 7 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue this afternoon, followed by a gradual turn toward the north-northwest later this evening and tonight.
On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will approach the northern Gulf of Mexico coast this afternoon, then move inland across southeastern Louisiana this afternoon through Monday morning, and northward across Arkansas and Missouri Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
Data from NOAA Doppler weather radars and offshore oil platforms indicate that maximum sustained winds remain 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before landfall. Gradual weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center. During the past couple of hours, an oil rig located about 80 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, measured a sustained wind of 51 mph and a gust to 64 mph at an elevation of 123 ft. A NOAA automated observing station on Dauphin Island, Alabama, recently reported a sustained wind of 42 mph and a gust to 48 mph, and a Weatherflow site on Ship Island, Mississippi, observed a sustained wind of 41 mph and a gust to 51 mph.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on nearby surface observations is 993 mb.
