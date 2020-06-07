FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall

Data from NOAA Doppler weather radars and offshore oil platforms indicate that maximum sustained winds remain 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before landfall. Gradual weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles from the center. During the past couple of hours, an oil rig located about 80 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, measured a sustained wind of 51 mph and a gust to 64 mph at an elevation of 123 ft. A NOAA automated observing station on Dauphin Island, Alabama, recently reported a sustained wind of 42 mph and a gust to 48 mph, and a Weatherflow site on Ship Island, Mississippi, observed a sustained wind of 41 mph and a gust to 51 mph.