DHEC: Horry County sees highest single-day COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Horry County saw its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
DHEC reported 47 new cases in the county, which accounted for the second-highest in the state over the past 24 hours.
The state’s total number of cases rose to 14,286 as of Sunday.
The agency also reported one additional death, an elderly patient from Darlington County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (8), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (10), Calhoun (1), Charleston (36), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (11), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Edgefield (1), Florence (10), Georgetown (5), Greenville (57), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (29), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (3), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (7), Pickens (7), Richland (31), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (14), York (8)
DHEC also said 246,331 tests have been conducted in South Carolina as of Saturday. That’s between both the agency’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.
DHEC announced there are currently 118 mobile testing clinics scheduled through July 2. Click here for a list of locations and times.
