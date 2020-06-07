City of Myrtle Beach resuming penalties for late utility bills June 29

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced it will start resuming penalties for late utility bills late this month.
The city said starting June 29, it will begin adding late penalties to past-due bills and begin mailing late notices to customers.
Water cut-offs for late accounts will resume July 8.
In addition, the city said it will no longer send red, sealed forms to those with late payments. Instead, notices will arrive in an envelope the same size as a normal utility bill.
Late fees and cut-offs have been suspended by the city since March, both actions came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city said residents who need special arrangements or are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic can call 843-918-1212 for more information.
