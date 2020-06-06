Police: 1 person hurt in Atlantic Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning in Atlantic Beach.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson said the shooting happened at around 3:20 a.m. on 30th Avenue South and Sea View Avenue.

Robinson added the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Atlantic Beach police are still investigating.

