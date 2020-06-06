Officials: Car found in pond near Conway golf course

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A car was found in a pond near a Conway golf course early Saturday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the car was found at around 2 a.m. near the Heckler Golf Course. Fire Rescue’s dive team was called in, but did not find anyone.
The Conway Police Department, Horry County Police Department South Carolina Highway Patrol and authorities from Coastal Carolina University also responded.
HCFR also said towing crews assisted at the scene.
