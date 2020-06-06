FIRST ALERT: Summer-like temperatures and pop-up showers today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another warm and humid, summer-like day is expected across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures today across the beaches will warm well into the middle 80s. Further inland expect highs to reach the low 90s. On top of that, the mugginess and high humidity returns today so it will be feeing much warmer.
A few pop-up showers are possible today as well. Only about a 20% chance of these isolated showers are expected as we head into this afternoon.
A few more pop-up showers are possible as well as we head into our Sunday. Temperatures will continue to stay on the warm and humid side throughout tomorrow as well.
Cooler temperatures and drier air will be on the way as we head towards the start of our new work week. This is thanks to a cold front that will pass late Sunday. This will help usher in drier air that will help to lower our humidity values a bit early next week.
