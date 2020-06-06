DHEC announces 7 new COVID-19 deaths, over 500 new cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provided the latest update on COVID-19 cases Saturday.
DHEC said it confirmed 512 new cases of the virus along with seven new deaths. It brings the total case number in the state to 13,916, while the death toll stands at 545.
Three of the deaths were in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Two of the deaths were in elderly patients in Horry County, while another was an elderly patient in Florence County.
The other deaths were in elderly patients in Lexington, Chesterfield and Cherokee counties respectively. Another death was reported in a middle-aged person in Greenwood County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken (1), Abbeville (2), Anderson (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (39), Cherokee (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (2) Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (9), Fairfield (7), Florence (8), Georgetown (1), Greenville (80), Greenwood (12), Hampton (2), Horry (33), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (12), Laurens (7), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (4), Richland (57), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (42), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13)
DHEC also said as of Friday, 241,088 tests have been conducted in South Carolina between its own public health laboratory and private labs in the state.
