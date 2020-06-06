Charleston waives building permit fees related to repairs following riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several businesses in downtown Charleston were impacted by the riots over the death of George Floyd.
Floyd is an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Four officers are now facing charges.
Last Saturday, peaceful protests calling for the justice for Floyd turned into riots.
King Street was an area impacted where businesses where vandalized. Rioters broke glass in business storefronts, stole items and set buildings on fire.
On Saturday morning, The Charleston City Council passed an ordinance to waive the fee for building permits needed for work related to "civil unrest in the City of Charleston."
This applies to any application fees, building permit inspection fees, plan review fees and Board of Architectural Review fees necessary to obtain a building permit.
