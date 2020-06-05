16-year-old missing Salisbury girl found in GA with sex offender

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing 16-year-old Salisbury girl was found in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this week with a registered sex offender, deputies say.
Jasmine Brooks was initially reported missing to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on May 2 by her foster parent. Officials say Jasmine did make contact with family members via Facebook on May 21.
Brooks was located after authorities received a tip that someone had talked with her in Atlanta. Deputies say they determined that she was at the home of a registered sex offender who was on federal probation, Justin Levi Marino. Authorities found Brooks during a search of Marino’s home.
Deputies say they also located cocaine and other items that Marino was prohibited to have during his probation.
Marino will be charged for picking Brooks up and crossing state lines with her, deputies say.
Rowan County DSS is traveling to Atlanta to pick up Brooks.
Please contact Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8741 if you have any additional information.
