U.S. Navy serviceman charged in May 17 Ocean Blvd. shooting in jail in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A U.S. Navy serviceman who was charged in connection with the May 17 Ocean Boulevard shooting that injured several is in jail in Myrtle Beach.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department show 18-year-old Dewon Tyren Cole was booked at 5 p.m. Friday on seven counts of attempted murder.
Cole had been in custody in Norfolk, Virginia before being extradited back to South Carolina.
Police said two people were shot and a third person suffered another injury, but several other people were put in harm’s way during the shooting that took place on May 17 on a busy Ocean Boulevard.
Cole is one of seven people charged in connection with that shooting, which police said was caused by rival gang members from Chesterfield County.
