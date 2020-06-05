Two killed, two injured after vehicle overturns in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Marion County.
The deadly crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on S.C. 41, according to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2003 GMC Yukon ran off the roadway, crossed back over the center line and overturned, Lee said.
Two passengers in the vehicle were killed, according to Lee. He added two others inside the vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The names of the deceased have yet to be released.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
