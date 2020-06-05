Topgolf Myrtle Beach sets reopening date

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Topgolf Myrtle Beach is set to reopen on Monday after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the venue has established several new policies and protocols to ensure the safety of guests.
Those change include:
Social Distancing - New social distancing guidelines have been put in place throughout the venue, emphasizing the six-feet-apart guidance recommended by health authorities.
Online Reservations - To reduce wait lines, Topgolf is offering free advanced online reservations allowing guests to book open-air bays prior to arrival.
Outdoor Hitting Bays - The entire area will be disinfected after every group, including golf clubs, golf balls and game screens. With 11 feet from tee to tee, Topgolf has also installed dividers between bays for added comfort and safety.
Associates Health & Safety - In addition to health checks and staggered check-in times to promote social distancing, associates will always be required to wear masks during their shifts and gloves when handling food and drinks.
Topgolf Myrtle Beach is located at 2850 Robert M. Grissom Parkway.
