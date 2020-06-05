This is Carolina: Doughnut makers bring the ‘happy hour’ to senior centers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Peace, Love and Little Donuts in Myrtle Beach was back in action for National Doughnut Day on Friday.
The Market Common doughnut shop never closed, but has missed many of its customers during COVID-19 lockdown, specifically its senior citizen regulars. So, the shop’s owner and his team decided Friday to bring the doughnuts to them.
“Everybody’s been in quarantine the last two months. Everybody’s starting to get out, and I thought it’d be nice to deliver to local senior centers because they’ve been on lockdown for two months,” Clayton Matthews, owner of Myrtle Beach’s Peace, Love and Little Donuts, said.
The team loaded nine boxes filled with three dozen doughnuts each into a van and went on their way. Senior centers in Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Litchfield received the sweet surprises.
Matthews said Litchfield holds a closer place in his heart because of a group of ladies who live there and often bus to The Market Common and visit his shop for doughnuts, coffee and conversation. He hasn’t seen them in months.
“You know, I’ve heard stories of grandmas that haven’t seen their grandkids in two months and they wave at them through windows. And our doughnuts bring them happiness, so why not? Matthews said."
Peace, Love and Little Donuts delivered over 300 doughnuts. Officials at the Murrells Inlet Senior center said the mini doughnuts were part of the resident’s “happy hour” Friday night. The shop also celebrated National Doughnut Day on Friday by giving one free doughnut to each customer.
