Sticky Fingers permanently closes Myrtle Beach area locations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Sticky Fingers Ribhouse locations in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have permanently closed.
The closures are due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recorded voicemail messages from the restaurant chain.
“We have explored many options to continue to serve our loyal customers, but these efforts have been unsuccessful, and we find that we must close this restaurant,” the voicemail states.
The company’s website now only lists three open locations: downtown Greenville, downtown Charleston and in Chattanooga’s Riverfront District.
