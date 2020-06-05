Stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch to undergo mental health evaluation

Letecia Stauch (Source: El Paso County Jail)
By WMBF News Staff | June 5, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 2:25 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO (KKTV/WMBF) - The woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, who was a native of Horry County, will undergo a mental health evaluation, according to our news partner KKTV.

Gannon Stauch's body was found in Florida.
Gannon Stauch's body was found in Florida. (Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, appeared in court Friday in Colorado. The defense has asked for a competency evaluation and the defendant is expected to be moved to a state hospital within a week, according to KKTV.

Stauch faces several charges, including murder, in the death of the child. She also faces an escape charge after it was revealed she’d planned to escape from jail.

Stauch first reported Gannon missing back in January, and had told authorities that he had gone to a friend’s house.

Back in March, Colorado authorities announced the Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach. The little boy’s remains were found weeks later in Florida.

Gannon was born in Loris but moved out to Colorado with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in Loris, including his mother and grandparents.

