Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Highway 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 17, officials said.
According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on Highway 17 fatally struck a pedestrian who was walking east. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m., he added.
The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, officials said.
Tidwell did not release where specifically on Highway 17 the incident occurred.
The name of the pedestrian killed was not immediately available.
SCHP is investigating.
