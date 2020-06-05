One killed after car runs off road in Dillon County, strikes several trees

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-car crash that happened Friday night near Lake View in Dillon County, according to authorities.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 1997 GMC Safari was heading east on High Hill Road when it ran off the road, went into the woods and struck several trees.
The driver, who was killed in the crash, was the only person in the vehicle at the time, according to Tidwell. He added that the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
