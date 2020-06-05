Men wanted for assaulting NYPD officer arrested in Georgetown County, authorities say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men wanted in connection with the assault of a New York police officer were arrested in Georgetown County, authorities said Friday.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jason Velasquez and 44-year-old Calife Hough, both of the Bronx but who have ties to Georgetown County, were arrested Friday morning.
Earlier this week, NYPD officers responded to reports of a pawn shop being broken into in the Mt. Eden community of the Bronx, according to the GCSO. A responding sergeant was struck by a sedan occupied by the burglars who were driving away from the crime scene, investigators said.
The sergeant is currently in serious but stable condition. Hough and Velasquez were quickly identified as suspects, the GCSO said.
Hough was located and taken into custody in the parking lot of a local Walmart Friday morning, authorities said. Velasquez was found hiding out at nearby motel and taken into custody.
Both men were taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and are awaiting extradition back to New York.
