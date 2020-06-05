Local law enforcement leaders release joint statement amid protests

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Local law enforcement leaders released a video Friday reaffirming their unified commitment to preserving life and public safety as protests continue throughout the country for racial justice.
The following departments participated in the video:
- Atlantic Beach Police Department
- Aynor Police Department
- Coastal Carolina University Dept. of Public Safety
- Conway Police Department
- Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
- Georgetown Police Department
- Horry County Police Department
- Horry County Sheriff’s Office
- Loris Police Department
- Myrtle Beach Police Department
- Surfside Beach Police Department
Chiefs and sheriffs from the agencies listed above alternated in reading the following statement:
“When we become police officers, we recite an oath: ‘On my honor, I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character, or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always uphold the constitution, my community, and the agency I serve.’ What has taken place across our country is very disturbing. We condemn any actions by law enforcement that are not to the highest standard. We will not stand for those who endanger our communities or tarnish the reputation of this noble profession. On our oath, we remain committed, to serve all people equally, to act with honor and pride, to hold one another to a higher standard. We are better together. Stay safe and call if you need us.”’
You can view the video in its entirety below.
