Local high-end sneaker store temporarily closes, moves out items due to looting fears

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - All week long across the country, demonstrators took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd.
While most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, one local has packed up shop for fears of looting.
Normally if you walk into The Plug Sneaker Boutique and Consignment, you would see sneakers lining the walls. But right now, that isn’t the case.
Kevin Yazici and Rhyan Weaver-Williams are co-owners of the shop.
With four years at the business and a desire and love for selling high-end and rare sneakers, the shop is like a second home to them.
The dynamic duo said they have friends who own businesses in large cities like Charlotte, New York, and Los Angeles. Last week, they saw videos of people they knew and others around the country being looted, some losing everything they’ve worked extremely hard for.
Yazici and Weaver-Williams ran to their shop and began moving everything out.
“This is literally all we have, so it’s not like we’re at a big corporation where the money is already made," Weaver-Williams said. "If we don’t make the money, if we don’t sell shoes, we don’t eat. So do I want it to keep going on? No, because I want to open up but at the same time I’m in arms with it so it is what it is.”
So far in our area, the protests have been peaceful but this shop wanted to take precautions.
“It’s been pretty peaceful in our area. I wish it was like that everywhere else, and hopefully it stays that way," Yazici said. "We understand and we’re on everyone else’s side but hopefully this blows over. We understand but we want everyone to be safe.”
Whether it be protests or looting, it’s happening because people want change, people want to be heard and people want justice.
Weaver-Williams said he believes if matters would have been addressed sooner, looting might never have started.
“Racism is something broad, but regardless of the color of my skin you shouldn’t look at me or feel another way. I also feel if those three arrests would have been made three or four days or whatever ago, then none of this would have happened,” Weaver-Williams said.
Right now, they don’t have a concrete plan of when they will reopen but you can find them online.
