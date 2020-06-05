Horry County officer remembered on 20th anniversary of his death in the line of duty

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Twenty years have passed since the life of Horry County Police Cpl. Dennis Lyden was taken while serving the community.
On June 5, 2000, Lyden was beaten and killed during a traffic stop on S.C. 544. Friday was a show of the unending respect to him and his family, with a procession and memorial at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The procession paused along the stretch of highway where Lyden's life was taken. A sign commemorating him stands in the area today. Capt. Gregory Hutchins, west precinct commander for the Horry County Police Department, said memorials like these are important to pass along his memory to the next generation of officers.
“To just remember these days, remember those that have come before us. Remember that in their passing, we gain strength and knowledge so that we can ultimately go home and take care of our families and we will always take care of theirs,” Hutchins said.
He added that despite what is currently happening in the world, police officers are there to protect people with all of their hearts and energy.
