FIRST ALERT: Showers and summer-like today

By Jessica Dobson | June 5, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 5:17 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Showers and storms return to the forecast today but don’t expect a washout.

Off and on rain chances will continue throughout the day, with plenty of dry time in between showers. Temperatures both along the beaches and inland will continue to remain warm, muggy and summer-like. Along the Grand Strand highs will climb into the low and middle 80s, with highs reaching the upper 80s for the Pee Dee.

This weekend we’ll continue to see a few isolated, pop-up showers and storms. It will remain summer-like, with warm temperatures and high humidity values.

By Monday, much more comfortable conditions arrive with cooler temperatures and sunshine. This trend looks to last at least until Tuesday, which will be followed by warmer temperatures and spotty rain chances to end our next week.

