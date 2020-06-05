FIRST ALERT: Cristobal moving north, a foot of rain possible in some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Crisotbal is moving north and will come ashore along the Louisiana coast by late Sunday.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center stated that the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal was located near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 89.7 West.
Cristobal is moving toward the north near 13 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Cristobal will move over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and be near the northern Gulf of Mexico coast on Sunday.
Cristobal’s center is then forecast to move inland across Louisiana late Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Weakening will begin once Cristobal moves inland late Sunday and Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County Florida line.
Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area along the northern Gulf Coast beginning late Saturday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area on Sunday.
RAINFALL: Cristobal is expected to produce the following rain accumulations: Through Wednesday morning, for portions of the eastern and central Gulf Coast and the lower Mississippi Valley, rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches, are forecast. Isolated significant river flooding is possible along the central Gulf Coast.
