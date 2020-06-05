Conway man dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in Robeson County, authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning after reportedly fleeing from deputies who were attempting a traffic stop.
Around 4:05 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Impala on I-95 North for speeding, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle, operated by Kelvin T. Owens, 26, of Conway, was traveling about 100-miles-per-hour, deputies said.
According to the release, the deputy activated his blue lights and siren, but Owens failed to pull over.
“The vehicle continued to travel throughout the Lumberton area at high rates of speed and violating multiple traffic laws,” the release stated.
As the vehicle approached 16th Street and N. Elm Street, Owens disregarded a stop sign and hit a Honda Accord that was traveling through the intersection.
Deputies pulled Owens’ from the vehicle after it caught fire. He was taken to UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center where he died from his injuries, deputies said.
According to the release, an 18-year-old man and a juvenile in the Honda Accord were injured and taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.
The Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Lumberton Fire Department assisted with the investigation.
