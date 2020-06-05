Chesterfield County sheriff, deputy chief test positive for coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -The Chesterfield County sheriff and chief deputy tested positive for coronavirus, according to the department.
Sheriff James Dixon and Chief Deputy Chris Page developed symptoms before they immediately went to The First Responders Clinic and got tested.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is working to conduct the contact tracing.
The department is also monitoring employees for symptoms, sanitizing all equipment and vehicles, providing officers with masks, gloves and other protective equipment.
Dixon and Page have self-quarantined themselves for the required 14 days and will not return to the office until being cleared by their doctors.
“On June 1, I issued a statement on Facebook where I said officers have a responsibility to lead by example and to provide a safe environment for all of our citizens,” Dixon said. “I take those words seriously. It is why Chief Deputy Page and I plan to do everything we can to reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19 to our officers, families, and Chesterfield County citizens by following the CDC guidelines."
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.