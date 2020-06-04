Initial unemployment claims across S.C. top 550K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Unemployment claims across South Carolina dropped for the seventh consecutive week for the period ending May 30.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, 18,986 people across the state filed their initial unemployment claim for the week ending May 30. That is a decrease of 5,964 initial claims from the prior week.
Horry County had the fifth-largest number of initial claims in S.C. at 1,198. Only Greenville, Richland, Spartanburg and Charleston counties were higher.
In the last 11 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 559,531 in S.C., according to the SCDEW.
Across the country, another 1.9 million Americans sought unemployment relief.
