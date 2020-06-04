Two injured in jet ski crash in Little River

Ambulance generic (Source: WALB)
By WMBF News Staff | June 4, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 9:48 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a jet ski crash Thursday morning in Little River, according to officials.

Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, said crews were called to 4474 Waterfront Avenue around 9 a.m. after a jet ski hit a dock.

Casey added the two people injured were taken to a local hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

