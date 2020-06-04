Two injured in jet ski crash in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a jet ski crash Thursday morning in Little River, according to officials.
Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, said crews were called to 4474 Waterfront Avenue around 9 a.m. after a jet ski hit a dock.
Casey added the two people injured were taken to a local hospital.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
