Tidelands Health, SCDHEC to offer thousands of free COVID-19 tests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide thousands of free COVID-19 tests.
The testing dates and locations are:
- Thursday, June 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tidelands Health Family Medicine, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach.
- Friday, June 5, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank St., Georgetown.
- Friday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Carvers Bay Middle School, 13000 Choppee Road, Hemingway.
- Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach.
- Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet.
- Wednesday, June 24, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, at 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River.
- Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway.
Tidelands Health officials said the testing event from last Saturday was the largest testing event DHEC has done so far in the state.
If you’re looking to get a test, you don’t have to be showing symptoms and you don’t need to be pre-screened. This is simply giving you peace of mind.
“Certainly if anyone has come in contact or has any concern or question at all, they should absolutely come to an event and be tested because the sooner that you know that you might be positive, the easier it is to manage your quarantine activity," said Gayle Resetar, the chief operating officer for Tidelands Health.
Tidelands Health said you’ll receive the test results in a few business days.
The tests are free and open to anyone but if you are under 18 years old, you must have a parent or legal guardian with you. Also, you don’t need a pre-screening to drive up.
The initial goal is to conduct 8,000 tests by the end of June, which represents 2% of the region’s total population.
“They set their goal to get to two percent by the end of June, and we’re going to help certainly make that happen. And after that period of time, whether there are different goals in the month of July, we aren’t sure yet. I think some of that will depend on what the results are and what it looks like in terms of whether it’s continuing to spread, whether there are more cases, whether there are not more cases," Resetar said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.