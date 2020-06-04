State health officials urge vigilance as COVID-19 cases spike in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/AP) - South Carolina health officials have issued a warning that reopening South Carolina may have led to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Health officials have been blaming an increase in testing on the higher numbers. However, they changed the message Wednesday to say people who go to graduations, businesses or other recently opened places, and aren’t careful about wearing masks or social distancing may be causing the increase.
“The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks. When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”
The number of deaths are also climbing. On Wednesday, there were 17 additional deaths in S.C. from COVID-19.
Health officials said the state likely won’t shut down businesses again, saying damaging the economy doesn’t help anyone and people need to take responsibility for their own safety.
Below is a look at daily increases of COVID-19 cases across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee since the start of the pandemic.
To reduce the spread, DHEC officials ask everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
